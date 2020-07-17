ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Airport Police have arrested 25-year-old Verron Shaw for allegedly assaulting a man outside of St. Louis Lambert International Airport last week.
Shaw who is from St. Louis, reportedly stabbed a man who was waiting to be picked up from the airport around 8 p.m. on July 9th.
The stabbing happened outside of the Gate 5 waiting area, according to a spokesperson for the airport.
Shaw then reportedly ran back inside the airport and toward the MetroLink. He was identified from a Facebook Live video, and police arrested him in Illinois Friday.
The victim was taken to the hospital but later released.
Shaw was charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $250,000 bond.
