ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For many, travel has been halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for holidays.
This Thanksgiving weekend, thousands packed their bags and headed to various destinations. Lambert St. Louis International Airport officials said Sunday could hit a new high for travelers, making it one of the busiest days since the start of this pandemic. Passengers coming from and going to St. Louis said they're ready to get back in the air.
"I'm excited about going to Seattle," Korey Haulcy said.
Haulcy, an 8-year-old traveling with his mom Sunday, said he's excited to go visit his cousins in Seattle. Travelers young and old made waves through Lambert at the start of this holiday season. For Haulcy, Sunday was an easy travel day. However, others experienced cancelations and delays.
"They canceled our flight as I was getting my ticket," Michael Starkey said.
Starkey's a student at Truman State University. He was planning to take a quick flight back to Kirksville Sunday, before his finals start Monday. When he got to the airport, all his plans changed.
"We're taking a bus all the way back to Kirksville," Starkey said.
A quick flight now turning into a nearly four-hour bus ride. Starkey said he didn't prepare for cancelations at all, but other travelers said it's exactly what they anticipated.
"Definitely a delay coming here, but I think that's to be expected with Thanksgiving holidays and stuff," Soumya Ramireddy said.
Ramireddy's a student here in St. Louis. She met her family in Toronto, Canada for Thanksgiving. Travel between the U.S. and Canada for vaccinated passengers just reopened earlier this month.
"Their restrictions were pretty legit we had to do COVID testing going there and then coming back as well," Ramireddy explained.
Ramireddy said she's now laying low for a while as the new Omicron variant comes into play. Cases for that variant are not yet being tracked in the U.S., but case count is picking up outside the country. With this new variant possibly making its way into the U.S., Lambert officials say nothing's changing yet. For now, it's still federal regulation to wear a mask inside the airport and on airplanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.