ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Passengers are returning to the skies despite the threat of COVID-19.
Nationwide, the TSA screened 500,000 passengers Thursday, a significant jump from the day before.
That number is still way down compared to 2019 when more than 2.6 million people on June 12.
In St. Louis, approximately 10,000 passengers passed through the airport on Thursday, which is way up from the 800 passengers a day going through the airport in April.
Some airlines like Frontier are doing temperature checks before passengers board flights in St. Louis, Others are keeping middle seats open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.