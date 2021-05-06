ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over a year after the start of the pandemic, travel agents in the St. Louis area said business is finally booming again. According to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, over 73,000 people went through security checkpoints last week; compared to around 5,000 people this time last year.
Trish Hinds owns, The Travel Gals, based in Lake St. Louis and said she’s fielding calls and emails from clients wanting to schedule trips or reschedule vacations that were cancelled last year.
“The phones ringing, the emails are coming, lots of referrals,” Hinds said. “I have a website I get leads through so I am seeing leads through that all day long so we’re just trying to keep on top of it all and get everyone taken care of.”
Hinds believes the vaccinate is giving most people the confidence to travel again. She said she lost about 70 percent of her income last year from cancelled trips. Most clients recently are booking trips to Mexico and the Caribbean.
“They are just so excited, we’re just happy to make people’s travel dreams come true again and just send them to beautiful places,” Hinds said.
