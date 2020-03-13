ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Restrictions banning travel from 26 European countries to the U.S. begin at midnight Friday in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While many travelers have canceled flights out of concern, airport officials at Lambert said they are operating normally and are not screening passengers for fevers.
They've increased the level of cleaning in public areas and have placed additional hand sanitizer stations around the terminals, but say passenger screening is taking place at large international hubs, not here in St. Louis.
But several passengers traveling Friday said they aren't taking any chances.
“It’s a bit dramatic because when I left St. Louis two or three weeks ago, there wasn’t much talk about it. It seemed like it was still over there wherever," said a woman named Tinika traveling from Atlanta. "So now coming home, everything is being shut down, schools are being shut down, all of my friends had events this weekend that have been canceled so it’s making me think it’s a little more serious.”
She returned to St. Louis after traveling for business, and said she wore a mask because she thought walking through Atlanta’s airport- a major international hub- was too risky without protection.
“People aren't very sanitary, so I can see why a virus like that would spread,” she said. “You see people use the bathroom, walk right out, not wash their hands. They cough, or sneeze they don't cover."
As passengers filter through Lambert, many are adding gloves and masks to their carry-ons.
Tinika said when her mask broke, a fellow traveler had a supply on hand to help her out.
"I broke my mask at the airport, and a lady gave me this one. So she had just a couple of them handy," she said.
Other passengers noticed foot traffic at the airport was unusually low, and some resorted to wearing latex or winter gloves to bypass germs on ticketing kiosks. However, even with a nationwide concern over COVID-19’s spread, some still saw a lack of caution.
"I would say a good 30 percent were precautious and had themselves covered other than that, no,” said Tajah Williams, who flew in from Connecticut. “Like on my flight there were a lot of people coughing."
Lambert officials said they will remain in contact with both federal and state health departments, and do not plan to alter operations after Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri Friday.
