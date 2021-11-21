ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- More than 171,000 passengers will pass through TSA security checkpoints at Lambert International Airport within the next week, according to projections from the Transportation Security Administration.
The administration estimates between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29, 171,980 passengers will pass through Lambert's checkpoints. The data does not reflect connecting passengers.
In 2020, the airport saw 78,925 passengers in that same 11 day span. Record low air travel last year occurred in airports nationwide, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, TSA estimates nearly 20 million Americans will take to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Masks are still required within airports and on airplanes for all passengers above the age of two. Passengers are able to remove their mask to eat and drink.
"People want to be out again, people want to see families, they want to see friends, they want to be together and obviously the holidays are a big piece of that," Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, director of the St. Louis Lambert International Airport, said. "It tells me that we've come a long way of ensuring the public it is safe to fly."
Both the airport and TSA aren't immune to the staffing shortages plaguing much of the country. Even so, both said they are equipped to handle the holiday rush.
"You'll see additional staff on hand and we'll also use some of our administration staff that will come over and help the TSO's in the checkpoints to move the bins and things like that to keep it moving," Mark Howell, a spokesperson for TSA, said. "You'll see an all hands on deck approach really throughout the holiday week."
Many airport workers will also work overtime and double duty to ensure processes on its end run smoothly, Hamm-Niebruegge said.
TSA recommends arriving two hours before your flight to ensure you're able to get through the security check point and check any bags. In doing so, the agency is also able to better staff each of its checkpoints.
"We take a look at when the flights are going out and we try to set the setup with at the checkpoints with the appropriate staffing at those periods based on that two hours," Howell said. "So getting there on time is going to really help out in keeping things moving."
Most solid foods are allowed to be taken through security, but Howell recommends leaving early holiday gifts unwrapped.
"If you want to travel with gifts, we highly recommend you don't wrap them," he said. "If you check your bag or bring it through the checkpoint and we have to search it, or at least the specific item, we may have to unwrap it."
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest travel days ahead of the holiday at Lambert, with more than 17,000 passengers projected to clear TSA each day. Sunday will likely mark the busiest day of the travel season so far, with more than 18,000 people expected at Lambert.
Pre-pandemic, more than 198,000 people passed through Lambert during Thanksgiving holiday travel in 2019. Hamm-Niebruegge said 2018 was a record travel year, with more than 202,000 people traveling through Lambert in the same 11-day span.
