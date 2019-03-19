ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- TSA agents at Lambert International Airport see their fair share of interesting items people try to smuggle onto planes.
Everything from knives and lighters to brass knuckles and even a throwing star is seen in a photo the TSA released which shows the items that have been confiscated so far in 2019.
Lambert Airport officials told News 4 that 10 guns have also been confiscated so far this year.
All of these items were confiscated by TSA agents so far this year at Lambert Airport, including 10 guns. @flystl tells me last Wednesday, they stopped a 56 year old man from bringing 2 fully loaded, semi automatic pistols through security @KMOV pic.twitter.com/GvSUn3k1oQ— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) March 19, 2019
The officials said two fully-loaded semi-automatic pistols were confiscated from a 56-year-old man trying to get them through security just last week.
