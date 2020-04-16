ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has rattled the airline industry but help is on the way from the CARES Act.
Missouri will receive a $152 million grant for airports across the state. Lambert will receive nearly $60 million of the grant money.
MoDOT will work with the FAA to implement some of the funding.
“MoDOT will work closely with the FAA to implement this critical funding,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “These grants, which require no local match, will be extremely helpful in keeping our public use airports viable at this critical time.”
The money can be used to pay employee salaries, utilities or airport development.
A full list of airports receiving funding can be found on an interactive map located here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.