ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Lambert Airport is relocating its Uber and Lyft passenger pickup zones permanently to separate locations starting Wednesday, December 12.
The airport released a statement saying the pickup zone for Terminal 1 is being moved to the upper roadway level at the west end of the terminal on Departures Drive, near entry 6.
Terminal 2 will remain on Arrivals Drive but is being moved to the curb between entries 15 and 16.
Personal vehicles will still use the traditional pickup and drop off zones. This is only effective for the Rider App.
“This is the first of several improvements we plan to take as a result of a months-long ground transportation study,” said Lambert Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “The goal is to improve the experience for our passengers, motorists and partner shuttle drivers. The redistribution of pickup zones should begin to reduce traffic congestion at certain parts of the day and thus, reduce the passenger pick up wait times.”
