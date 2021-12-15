Lambert airport experiencing delays due to storms Kmov staff Updated 2 hrs ago Updated 2 hrs ago | Posted on Dec 15, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Delays are averaging 44 minutes and increasing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Lambert International Airport is averaging 44-minute flight delays as storms impact travel from Texas up to the Northeast. If you plan on flying Thursday, it might be a good idea to check before you go. Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories 4Warn Alert: VERY Windy, Storms overnight Steve Templeton Updated 4 hrs ago 'A tragic day in Illinois history': 6 killed in Amazon warehouse collapse identified KMOV.com Staff Updated 5 hrs ago Woman, 84, killed after tornado touches down in St. Charles County KMOV.com Staff Updated Dec 14, 2021 'The walls caved in and I got pinned to the ground,' Amazon warehouse survivor speaks following tragedy Gabriela Vidal, News 4 Reporter Updated 18 hrs ago Families speak following devastating tornado at Edwardsville Amazon warehouse Gabriela Vidal, News 4 Reporter Updated 15 hrs ago 'Rally Runner' makes national headlines after attorney accuses Cardinals superfan of being an undercover cop Deion Broxton, Reporter Updated Dec 9, 2021
