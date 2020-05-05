ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Will the sharp drop in airline passenger traffic result in good deals once COVID-19 passes? And how quickly will things get back to normal at Lambert St. Louis Airport?
The answer depends on who you ask.
Data provided by the TSA shows the sharp passenger drop off beginning in March. On St. Patrick's Day passenger screenings fell below 1 million nationwide, by April 7, the number was below 100,000, with the bottom hitting on April 14. Only 87,000 passengers were screened by TSA that day, compared with 2.2 million on the same day a year earlier. Numbers are starting to rise, but don't expect a switch to flip.
Lambert's airport director says 24,000 people pass through St. Louis on a typical day. That number is now down to 1000.
"It's been pretty eerie, passenger count is down about 93 percent," Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said. "It's going to be a slow ramp up I don't think you will see volumes we had over the last couple of years come back overnight or even in the next couple of months."
At the moment empty planes mean plenty of leg room, and no fear of getting stuck in a middle seat. One aviation consultant said that will change sooner than you expect.
"Leaving the middle seat open like some suggest for social distancing that's 17 inches, that's not going to protect you from anything so we have to fill up the airplanes fill the middle seat. I would suspect by September we are complaining about crowded airplanes," Mike Boyd said.
Boyd runs the Boyd Group International in Denver. He believes St. Louis will be one of the first places to recover and it could lead to some bargain prices at least for a short period of time
