ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Peters has closed 370 Lakeside Park due to flooding until further notice.
Floodwaters are expected to overtop the levee on the east side of the park later this week.
Several city parks and facilities are closed due to flooding, including Rabbit Run Park, Woodlands Sports Park, Sports Center, Lone Wolff Park and St. Peters Golf Club.
For flood watch updates, residents can visit here.
