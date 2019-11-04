ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A multi-million dollar restoration plan to Forest Park’s river system and lakes has been announced.
Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis released information regarding the $10.5 million project Monday.
“We are absolutely thrilled to announce this transformative project to the community,” said Lesley S. Hoffarth, President and Executive Director of Forest Park Forever. “For millions of visitors, Forest Park’s river system and lakes are central to their enjoyment. The Park’s waterways also play an important role as a wildlife corridor for the region, and we are proud of our ongoing work to preserve and improve these natural features. I would like to thank the generous Forest Park Forever donors who have made these improvements possible and our City of St. Louis partners.”
The highlights of the project include:
- Beautifying three lakes, improving access to the shorelines and adding visitor amenities;
- Creating a new channel and adding underground recirculation and stormwater collection systems to fully connect the Park’s river system and reduce water use;
- Creating a new visitor overlook and waterfall at Jefferson
Construction will begin during 2020 and take between 18 and 24 months to complete. Funding for the
