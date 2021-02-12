LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Lake Saint Louis woman is showing her appreciation for local healthcare workers in the form of heart-shaped cookies.
Lake St. Louis woman shows appreciation for healthcare workers with cookies
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- 4Warn Alert: Dangerous Cold & More Snow
- First look inside St. Louis' tiny house village for unhoused community
- COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up
- Walmart, Sam's Club to begin vaccinations in Missouri Friday
- Guard beaten, detainees set fires during 'dangerous disturbance' at St. Louis City Justice Center
- Missouri announces mass vaccination sites for Feb. 9 - 13
- Missouri police officers rescue 8 human trafficking victims
- Missouri reports first case of UK COVID-19 variant
- Body recovered after stolen funeral home van found
- Viral Gorilla glue woman: Doctors have offered help
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.