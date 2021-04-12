ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Lake St. Louis teen was arrested after his 29-year-old sister was found dead in a north St. Louis City home Saturday night.
Police found 29-year-old Jamanda Gordon, stabbed to death inside the front door of a home in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue after 9:30 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Police said Gordan had several stab wounds to her chest, arms, and face. A broken knife blade was found underneath Gordon, police said.
While investigating the scene, detectives found Gordon's brother, 19-year-old Ahmad Thirdkill, of Lake St. Louis, hiding underneath a bed in the basement. Thirdkill had blood on his clothes and hands along with lacerations. Relatives told police that a 3-year-old child was also in the home at the time.
Thirdkill was arrested and charged with murder and armed criminal action. He is held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.