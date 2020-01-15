LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police say a report of an attempted kidnapping Wednesday was actually a miscommunication.
Police got a report that a woman tried to lure an 11-year-old child into a vehicle near the intersection of Pyrenees and rue Grand around 6 p.m.
Police found the suspected vehicle and woman involved and said this is not an attempted abduction. They say the woman was asking for directions.
"We were able to locate her and resolve this quickly because of tips we received from residents and the public. Thank you for your help on this matter," the police department said.
