LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in an attempted kidnapping.
A woman tried to lure an 11-year-old child into a vehicle near the intersection of Pyrenees and rue Grand around 6 p.m., police say.
The vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV or crossover vehicle.
The suspect, a woman, is described to possibly be in her 30s with blonde hair.
No other description was given.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lake Saint Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.