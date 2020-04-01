LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The coronavirus outbreak is taking a huge economic toll throughout the St. Louis area and that could impact projects for years to come.
Lake St. Louis mayor Kathy Schweikert says the city stands to lose several hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue.
City leaders will now be discussing delaying the Meadows Park project for a year or two. They're hoping to convert the two-acre site into a public park with a splash pad and playground.
