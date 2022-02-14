ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Wednesday, a local man accused of taking part in the Capitol riot in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 will be sentenced.

Paul Westover from Lake St. Louis will learn his sentence after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for his role in the insurrection. Westover faces probation or up to six months in prison. He'll also pay $500 in restitution.

News 4 first reported about Westover – seen in photos and videos inside the Capitol wearing a Blues hat - after the FBI released photos of people seen inside the building. A review of his social media shows pictures of him in a very similar Blues hat and numerous posts claiming there was election fraud. However, there are no posts we could find of him inside the Capitol. News 4's Lauren Trager called him when we first reported on the case. He said at that time he's "not going to say anything about that" and hung up the phone.

Federal agents and local law enforcement officers were seen at the home of a Lake St. Louis man believed to have taken part in the Capitol riot in Washington D.C. in February of 2021. News 4 crews saw FBI agents carrying boxes out of his house.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he was originally charged with obstructing, impeding, or interfering with law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricting building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business and disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings.

Westover is seen in a photo next to Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri. She's facing five federal charges for her role at the riot. She's seen in the photo holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's broken nameplate. She pleaded guilty in January.

Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes.