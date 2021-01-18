LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A complete stranger helped one Lake Saint Louis woman reunite with a piece of her past she thought she lost forever.
Jackie Schauer lost her class ring from Morton East High School in 1979. A man she didn’t know from San Antonio, Texas found her ring and called her one day.
The complete stranger, Richard Escobedo, lost his class ring years ago and started looking for his ring. He started a Facebook page to reunite owners to their lost rings.
Steve Harris has the story.
