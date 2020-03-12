LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fight between a Walmart employee and a customer led to shots being fired into the air inside the Lake Saint Louis Walmart in St. Charles County.
Officials with the St. Charles County Ambulance District said the employee and customer got into a fight near the self check out when the customer pulled out a gun and shot into the air while inside the store.
Police said a loss prevention employee then wrestled the customer to get the gun out of his hands. The customer suffered minor injuries during the fight and was taken to the hospital.
Police said no one was shot. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m.
The customer is a 60-year-old man, police said, while the employee is a 58-year-old man.
The Walmart is located at 6100 Ronald Reagan Drive and has closed its doors while the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.