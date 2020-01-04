LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a couple inside their own garage at gunpoint in Lake Saint Louis.
The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Thursday. The couple had just arrived home and were trying to exit their car when the suspects approached.
Police said each of the suspects pointed a gun at the victims, demanding their valuables before running off with the victims’ wallet and purse.
Authorities have not said where exactly the robbery happened.
Officers say the suspects may have gotten into a car and fled the area but police do not have a description of that car.
Other information was not immediately known.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Saint Louis Police at 636-625-8018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.