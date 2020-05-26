ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Businesses in the St. Louis area are ramping up precautions following a series of viral videos from the Lake of the Ozarks showing huge crowds gathering at bars and pools - and leaders are worrying: what does it mean.
Ginger Bay Salon in Kirkwood has been screening customers since reopening last week. Now, they’re also screening to make sure no customer attended crowded parties over the weekend.
“We're asking the same questions, but we've added an additional question, which is ‘have you been anywhere where there are crowds in a public place where two things have not occurred; face masks were not required and social distancing was not required,” explained Laura Ortmann, the salon’s owner, “And if you have been somewhere like that in the last 48 hours we're asking you reschedule your appoint or if you're an employee you not come in and get tested.”
She said a handful of customers were in crowds this weekend have called to reschedule.
At Sauce on the Side-- employees must also now answer additional questions.
“First thing we ask everybody when they come in for their shift is if they either went down [to the Lake of the Ozarks] or if they knew anybody, live with anybody, friends with anybody,” said Dan Porzel, who owns Sauce on the Side. “It's extraordinary. It has the potential to put us back, set us back significantly.”
It’s those crowds – and the videos on social media that emerged from them – that led St. Louis County to issue a travel advisory for anyone who was at the lake and not social distancing to remain at home for two weeks.
“I hope some of the people listening will now understand they made a bad choice and bad decision,” St, Louis County Executive Sam Page said. “I hope they don't continue to make decisions like that or it could be very difficult for us to continue to move forward in the coming months.”
Page said, while not everyone who traveling this weekend participated in large parties, the behavior could force him to issue tighter restrictions.
“If we continue to see instances like this, we'll have a problem,” Page said Tuesday. “We'll continue to be testing results, watching hospital admissions, we'll make decisions on our guidelines based on data.”
Dr. Alex Garza, the head of St. Louis' coronavirus task force agreed with Page, saying no one wants to add restrictions back into place, but that should not be ruled out.
"In order to decrease transmission in the community, sometimes you have to re-enact shelter in place rules and other things to get the transmission back down," Dr. Garza said. "That is something we don't want to experience. A lot of people have put in a lot of effort and sacrificed a lot to get us to where we are today and we don't want that to be wasted."
