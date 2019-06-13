ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blues superfan Laila Anderson was at TD Garden to watch her favorite team hoist the Stanley Cup.
Watch: 'What if I told you the Blues called, and they want you at the game;' Laila cheers on the team at Game 7 in Boston
Anderson met on the ice with who she calls her best friend, Defenseman Colton Parayko. While he held the cup she kissed it.
The Stanley Cup even tweeted about the meeting, writing: "Everyone I meet is special, but Laila is near the top of the list."
Everyone I meet is special, but Laila is near the top of the list. 💙 https://t.co/2XCDmqs6hn— The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 13, 2019
Anderson said she didn’t doubt her team would end the night as Stanley Cup champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.