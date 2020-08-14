ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Blues superfan Laila Anderson is using her creativity to give back.
Anderson inspired the Blues during their run to the Stanley Cup in 2019 as she fought a deadly diseases.
In honor of her favorite team, she designed a Stanley Cup Playoffs rally towel that says “We Want the Cup Again.”
Each towel costs $9 and a portion of each purchase will benefit St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
You can order the towel by clicking here.
