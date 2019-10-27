CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Blues superfan Laila Anderson was stationed at the Premium Outlet in Chesterfield to sign autographs for a good cause Sunday.
In an effort to help the St. Louis Children's Hospital, Laila was at the Fans Cave Sports from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. signing photos, pucks and her limited edition bobbleheads. There was a limited number of bobbleheads available to purchase at the event.
READ:Bobblehead of Blues superfan Laila Anderson raising money for St. Louis Children’s Hospital
In order to get an autograph, at least $5 had to be donated. All proceeds will be donated to the St. Louis Children's Hospital in honor of Arianna Dougan. It was Laila's idea to use the signing to to honor Dougan.
"I don't want anyone to think that I'm replacing Ari or I don't want anyone to think Ari is forgotten, which she isn't, and I think about her all the time, and I want people to know that she is still really big and she is in our hearts," said Laila.
Dougan met Blues Vladimir Tarasenko in 2015 at a Hockey Fights Cancer event. The duo connected at the same event a year later, and then in early 2017, the hockey player surprised her with a two-game road trip with the Blues.
Dougan passed away in Nov. 2017 after battling cancer for more than eight years.
Laila has been a by the Blues side throughout their entire journey to the playoffs including hoisting the Stanley Cup after the Note won it in 2019, getting her own championship ring and joining the boys at the White House with President Trump.
