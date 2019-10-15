WASHINGTON (KMOV.com) -- Blues superfan Laila Anderson was on hand Tuesday afternoon in the Rose Garden alongside the team and President Donald Trump as they celebrated the Stanley Cup Champions.
The president invited Laila on stage.
She inspired the Blues on their Stanley Cup run while fighting a rare, life-threatening immune disease.
