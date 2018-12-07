SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Beginning Sunday, locals will be able to tour the homes in the historic Lafayette Square neighborhood.
Organized by Lafayette Square Restoration Committee, the self-guided tour shows off the resident's home renovations and attempts to promote other homes for sale in the neighborhood.
Attendees will be able to view the first floor of majority of the homes.
Many of the homes were built between 1850s and 1900s while others were built after the year 2000. The newer homes still keep classic features to comply with historic code.
The tours have been a tradition for nearly 50 years.
For more information, click here or here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.