WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The class of 2020 seniors are missing out on the major rites of passage like prom, graduation and saying goodbye to their friends before life's next chapter.
“It’s just strange not being able to see everyone every day. That's really the biggest thing is that you kind of take that for granted,” said Lafayette senior Matt Jones. “It's just gone now."
But Jones decided he would spend this time thinking of others.
Instead of focusing on what he's missing out on, he wanted to make sure people in his community aren't lacking during the COVID-19 outbreak.
He started a food drive to benefit the St. Louis Area Foodbank and his classmates shared it on instagram and other social media.
His goal was $600, but he was able to raise almost $2,400.
That will provide almost 10,000 meals to people in need.
"It gives me a lot of faith in our community. It's awesome to see how many people are willing to help in this time of need. It shows how strong St. Louis is," Jones said.
He plans to go to Belmont College for audio engineering, and also to keep helping people as much as he can in the future.
