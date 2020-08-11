ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- School leaders in Ladue are changing course with how some of the district's younger students will learn this fall.
The district announced all students will move to virtual learning.
School officials planned for only students in grades five through 12 to go virtual while keeping the lower grades on a hybrid plan.
But Superintendent Dr. Jim Wipke said having all students learning virtually helps maintain the safety and well-being of students and staff.
"We went through quite extensive opportunities to not only hear from our community and staff, but also sit down and talk to health professionals," he said. "Between the start of all of the return to learn plan, we had been in constant communication with the St. Louis County Health Department."
School in Ladue resumes for students on Monday August 24.
