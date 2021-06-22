LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Noise complaints in one local municipality could result in change. The Ladue City Council is looking into limiting construction and lawn mowing hours after residents complained of weekend hours.
"I think everyone needs a certain amount of quiet, a certain amount of privacy in their lives. I have to look into the ordinance a little bit more, but my initial reaction is it's probably a good thing," Bango Herhold said.
Herhold says he'd like to see the hours limited in the morning on weekends.
"For many people who are still working, I'm retired, the weekends are kind of a special time, and it should be a quiet time. I think it's not a bad idea," Herhold explained.
Right now, construction noise is allowed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with no construction on Sunday. The proposal takes away an hour on Saturday. Lawn mowing and landscaping would match those times with mowing allowed Sunday's 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
"Don't they have better things to do with our city and our county rather than worry about if someone has their lawn mower going an hour later? I think it's ridiculous," Laura said.
Laura tells News 4 that she doesn't think the proposal would affect her life at all. She says she does notice early-hour work noise on weekends and would prefer that stop.
"Early morning on the weekend at 7? That's ridiculous, but from 5 p.m. to 6:00 p.m, who gives a crap?," Laura continued.
The Ladue City Council is still working on the proposal for now and looking at what other area cities are mandating. Click here for more information.
