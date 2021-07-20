Virus Outbreak Pfizer Vaccine

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

 Pfizer via AP

LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ladue Pharmacy is holding a sweepstakes for those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine there or at Millbrook Pharmacy. 

The sweepstakes on the pharmacy’s website states anyone at least 18 years old who gets their first dose of the vaccine at either location between July 19 and August 2 will be eligible to sign up. The top prize is a $1,000 shopping spree at Ladue Pharmacy. Other prizes include a $100 gift card to Ken Miesner’s Flower Shoppe, custom monogrammed SWIG stainless steel water bottle from The Nook and a $25 gift card to Companion Bakery.

Those who already received the COVID-19 vaccine at Ladue Pharmacy can enter a separate sweepstakes for a chance to win a $10, $25 or $50 gift card.

Click here to learn more about the sweepstakes or to enroll.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.