LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ladue Pharmacy is holding a sweepstakes for those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine there or at Millbrook Pharmacy.
The sweepstakes on the pharmacy’s website states anyone at least 18 years old who gets their first dose of the vaccine at either location between July 19 and August 2 will be eligible to sign up. The top prize is a $1,000 shopping spree at Ladue Pharmacy. Other prizes include a $100 gift card to Ken Miesner’s Flower Shoppe, custom monogrammed SWIG stainless steel water bottle from The Nook and a $25 gift card to Companion Bakery.
Those who already received the COVID-19 vaccine at Ladue Pharmacy can enter a separate sweepstakes for a chance to win a $10, $25 or $50 gift card.
Click here to learn more about the sweepstakes or to enroll.
