LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parents all over Missouri are days away from learning how school districts plan to handle students this fall.
School leaders are expected to release their back-to school plans Monday.
Those making the decisions for Ladue Public Schools say they are almost set.
4,000 students attend LPS.
Superintendent Dr. Jim WipKe had a very long board meeting Friday with parents to discuss what they hope comes together Monday in favor of their families.
WipKe said most parents seem in favor of wanting options and not a one-size-fits-all scenario.
"They are nervous. They are scared. It is all justified," he said. "It's a tough decision, not just for me as superintendent. It's tough for all superintendents. All parents and boards of education are trying to work together."
The State of Missouri has not issued hard rules for school districts, but did release guidelines covering screening, social distancing, and masks.
Parents for the most part understand the situation, but admit everything is frustrating.
"I feel like it leaves everyone in a really hard position. I wish I had a better answer," said parent Nikki Rauner. "I have everything from a second grader all the way to a ninth grader. I feel like it is very difficult to work and manage kids with their academics and that's stressful."
