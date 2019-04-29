LADUE, Mo. (AP) -- An attorney for a suburban St. Louis police officer who shot and wounded a suspected shoplifter says the officer thought she was firing her Taser.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that attorney Travis Noble says the officer is "devastated" about last week's shooting at a grocery store in Ladue. The shooting happened after the officer encountered a woman accused of trying to bypass the store's self-checkout area with stolen merchandise. As the officer tried to handcuff the woman, she broke free.
Read: Mother of woman shot by Ladue officer speaks out
Noble says the officer drew what she believed what was a stun gun and screamed "Taser! Taser! Taser!" before firing what turned out to be a firearm. Police say the woman is expected to survive but remains hospitalized.
Prosecutors declined to comment on how the case will be handled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.