LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students in the Ladue School District will have the option to be part of an online academy for the 2021-2022 school year.
The district plans to return to a five-day, in-person schedule in August. The Ladue Schools Online Academy will allow those who want to continue learning virtually to do so.
“The Online Academy allows us to take what we’ve learned and offer an online option next year for students. This is not the pandemic version of virtual learning, rather, it’s an innovative new program that uses technology to enhance our students’ experience,” said Ladue Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Wipke.
Students will enroll for the online academy for the entire semester and then have the option to return to the classroom for the second semester.
“This initiative will help us cut down on concurrent teaching, in which teachers are interacting with both in-person and virtual learners at the same time,” said Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Amy Zielinksi.
To learn more, or register for the Ladue Schools Online Academy, click here.
