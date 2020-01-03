LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A family-owned grocery store that is a staple in Ladue will soon be closing its doors.
On New Years Day, Ladue Market announced it was going out of business. The neighborhood grocery store located at Price and Clayton opened in 1928 and has always been owned and operated by the Meyers Family.
The store is having a sale that started Thursday, offering 10 percent off most items.
