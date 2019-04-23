LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center.
According to a source close to News 4, a female shoplifter fled the Schnucks and ran to the top of the hill of the parking lot. Police pursued her and shots were fired.
The St. Louis County Police Department said they are assisting Ladue police in their investigation of an officer-involved shooting.
No other information was made immediately available.
The Ladue Crossing shopping center is located off of Ladue Road, near the Inner Belt.
News 4 has a crew at scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
