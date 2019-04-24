LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center.
Police said they received a call from Schnucks just after 3:00 p.m. about two shoplifters inside the store as well as a possible fight or strong armed robbery.
One of the suspects was stopped by a Ladue officer and said they were injured during an altercation at Schnucks, so an ambulance was called.
Shortly after an ambulance was called, the officer tried to arrest the suspect but police said she resisted and a struggle ensure.
The officer then shot the suspect in the stomach, St. Louis County Police said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive.
“We’re in a very busy shopping plaza. We have a lot of potential witnesses to talk to," said Sergeant Ben Granda with County Police.
The St. Louis County Police Department said they were called just before 4 p.m. and are assisting Ladue police in their investigation.
The other suspect, a man, fled the scene.
“Our detectives are working on that. They're going to be gathering statements from those involved in this and hopefully that's something we can provide clarity on as we move forward," said Granda.
The officer, a 37-year-old woman who has been with Ladue police for 13 years, was placed on paid administrative leave.
Other Ladue officers were on the scene assisting the officer.
Joseph Best was driving by the shopping center when the shot was fired.
“Kinda makes you scared because you hear about it happen in North City but then you’re in Ladue, in broad daylight,” said Best. “You’ll never forget that noise, especially being that close. Thank God I wasn’t in the parking lot.”
The Ladue Crossing Shopping Center is located off Ladue Road near I-170.
It's believed to be the first officer-involved shooting in Ladue city history, the police chief said in Tuesday night.
