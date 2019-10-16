BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A recent study found traffic on McKnight Road from Interstate 64 to Litzsinger has doubled in recent years, and now proposals are on the way to combat safety concerns and ease traffic flow.
The cities of Ladue and Brentwood jointly funded at $19,700 study to look at traffic congestion on the one-mile stretch of road and to look for safety issues for all cars, bikes and pedestrians.
CBB Transportation will present three proposals at an October 30 meeting at the Brentwood Community Center outlining options to make the road safer.
There are three proposals on the table, including the possibility of adding a signal lights or widening the roadway by adding a third lane on the western side of the street.
“Nobody wants to lose a lot of their property, I wouldn’t mind it if it was actually going to make traffic on McKinght better,” said Steve Nolau, who lives off of McKnight on the west side of the street.
On the east side lives Jeff Horvath. He was briefed on the proposals and is concerned they don’t address the root issues. Many feel the issues aren’t with McKnight but with some of the issues on Interstate 64 and the on ramps.
But many of the homeowners living in subdivisions off McKnight struggle to get out, especially during rush hour. Some of these proposals could address those issues.
The study also looked at the impact of the massive number of visitors to Tilles Park during Winter Wonderland.
The proposals will be presented for public opinion, but any changes would have to be voted on by both the Ladue and Brentwood Board of Aldermen.
The cities could decide none of the proposals work.
