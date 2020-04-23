ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A second relief package is headed to President Trump’s desk Thursday.
It includes $100 billion to address the strain on the healthcare system, $75 billion will go directly to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and $25 billion is earmarked to improve testing and treatment options.
Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay told News 4 the package is also more focused on helping small businesses.
“The first round was certainly untried and untested. And it was not a success because you had companies like Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris taking advantage of this program because they were first in line, and they went to the large banks who had a relationship with these companies," Clay said.
$310 billion in the bill is for the Paycheck Protection Program, which helps small businesses.
The money arrives as 26 million Americans- 1 in 6- have lost their job during the pandemic.
