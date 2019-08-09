ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday Congressman Lacy Clay of St. Louis announced a new legislative measure to change the federal standard for the use of force by federal law enforcement officers.
The PEACE Act would change the use of force to be a last resort, rather than a first resort, and require officers to employ de-escalation techniques.
PEACE stands for Police Exercising Absolute Care with Everyone.
The bill would also require states who wish to get federal funding for law enforcement to enact similar legislation.
“This would set a standard for law enforcement if the rest of the world can get behind this it would get us to a place where we need to be in law enforcement,” Clay said.
While Clay stated law enforcement was behind the bill, not all local police agree.
“It’s a very uninformed position the Congressman is taking. Every police department in the United States has a continuum of force that they go through before they use deadly force. There’s not a police department in the country that doesn’t use deadly force as a last resort. I don’t know what the goal of this legislation is other than making noise,” Jeff Roorda, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association said.
The bill is endorsed by the ACLU and the NAACP, but there is no date set on if the legislation will make it to the house floor for a vote.
