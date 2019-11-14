ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Congressman Lacy Clay demanded that the city allow voters to decide if Lambert Airport should be privatized.

The airport is currently owned by the City of St. Louis.

“I am today demanding that the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and the Board of Estimate & Apportionment authorize a binding public vote on any future recommendation to privatize St. Louis-Lambert International Airport,” Clay said.

Clay called the airport the city’s single-most valuable and profitable asset.

“While I remain skeptical of any net community benefit that might result from such an agreement, I am deeply troubled by the lack of transparency and the obvious conflicts of interest that have tainted the current airport study process,” Clay said.

Clay said the Federal Aviation Administration has said privatization could put federal funding in jeopardy.

The congressman went on to say that citizens should be able to weigh-in on the airport’s future.

“The people who own it, namely the citizens of the City of St. Louis, should have the opportunity to express their will about Lambert’s future, and elected officials should respect that decision,” Clay said.