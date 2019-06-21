ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Congressman Lacy Clay announced Friday he cosponsored a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump.
Joining Congressmen Brad Sherman (California) and Al Green (Texas), Clay cosponsored House Resolution 13, which is titled, “Impeaching Donald Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Clay was emphatic in his support of the move, saying in a statement:
"Impeachment is the only constitutionally available remedy that would directly address President Trump’s blatant and repeated attempts to obstruct justice and repeatedly lied to Congress, and most importantly lied to the American people.
In the past, other presidents who trampled on the Rule of Law, dishonored their office, and violated their sacred oath were ultimately held accountable by the Constitution and the harsh judgement of history.
Donald Trump is about to learn that same lesson.”
Clay also joined with Congresswoman Rashida Talib (D) Michigan and Congressman Al Green (D) Texas to cosponsor House Resolution 257, titled, “Inquiring whether the House of Representatives should impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America?"
That resolution has been sent to the House Rules Committee
