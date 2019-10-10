ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lambert Airport is making it easier for new mothers to travel.
Crews have finished construction on lactation suites near gates A10, C9 and E33.
There are three in a post-security space, featuring a sink, power outlets, and a full back club chair with a moveable arm table. Mothers who need to nurse or use a breast pump can send a text message to receive a code what will unlock the door.
“The design, amenities and ambiance of the spaces are based on a combination of new federal regulations as well as feedback from passengers and focus groups,” said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “These spaces will provide a private, dignified location to breastfeed or breast pump for mothers traveling through the Airport.”
The suites were originally set to open by mid-August but instead opened in early October, a year ahead of the FAA deadline for medium and large airports.
