ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis prosecutors have dismissed a 2017 murder case against a teenager accused of killing a 13-year-old boy, citing a lack of witness cooperation.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors on Feb. 26 dismissed first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against 16-year-old Ramon White. Jury selection in his trial was scheduled to begin the following day.
White, of Pine Lawn, was 15 when he was accused of killing Anthony Wilson Jr. near a playground behind an apartment building. White was certified in October 2017 to stand trial as an adult.
Police have said that about eight teenagers, all believed to be younger than 16, were present when the gun was fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.