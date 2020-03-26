ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro has had to cut back on bus service because of a shortage of drivers, and riders should build extra time into their travel to accommodate the changes.
Metro said it has experienced a driver shortage for the last week. Two employees tested positive for COVID-19, and the executive director said additional employees who came into contact with those who tested positive have been quarantined.
That has contributed to the decline in the number of drivers.
Ridership is also down about 40%.
"We're confident that we're able to serve the destinations we need to get people,” Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller said. “But we are experiencing some delays today, some of that is attributed to absenteeism, some of that is because we're trying to limit the capacity on our buses for a little bit to allow for social distancing to keep our customers and our employees safe."
Metro said it is providing gloves and sanitary wipes to all of its drivers, and if they want to wear a mask they're welcome to wear them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.