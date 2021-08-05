ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The annual Labor Day parade downtown St. Louis has been cancelled.
According to St. Louis Labor Council, they have cancelled the parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing concerns of the Delta variant.
The parade was set to be held on Sept. 6 in downtown St. Louis. The 2020 parade was also cancelled due to the pandemic.
"This situation could have been avoided but much of our community continues to refuse to get vaccinated. Vaccinations work. Over 95% of those in our hospitals are unvaccinated and over 99% of the deaths due to COVID are those who are unvaccinated," said St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.