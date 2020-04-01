LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the presence of a Navy hospital ship docked there amid the coronovirus crisis.
The locomotive crashed through a series of barriers before coming to rest more than 250 yards from the U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Mercy on Tuesday.
Nobody was hurt. The U.S. Department of Justice says Eduardo Moreno was charged with one count of train wrecking. It wasn't known if he has an attorney.
