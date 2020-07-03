People wearing facemasks walk past a health and safety guideline board and an open restaurant on Santa Monica Pier which re-opened on June 25 after closure for over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, on June 26, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. - A gradual re-opening of businesses continues across the state, despite a continued rise in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)