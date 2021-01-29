ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The pandemic has been tough on a lot of businesses across the country and of course here in St. Louis.
One of those feeling the pinch is La Mancha Coffeehouse right by Crown Candy.
The owner and workers got a little ray of sunshine Friday. A state resolution was passed honoring the small business for the good work it does in the community: giving meals to those in need.
Not only that, members of the community gave La Mancha $700 and the owner said she will probably use it to keep giving away meals to those in need in the community.
